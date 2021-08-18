Break the Rules: The curious case of mental conversation

Break the Rules, a short film, opens with a TV visual of Republic day celebration parade and as the camera zooms out, we get to see actor Sunil Sukhada. Following sequences introduces his character as a leading criminal lawyer, Advocate BA Sharma.

Vijay, one of his old clients, who was saved from a rape case by minimizing the sentence comes to visit him. The mental conversation between them is what follows the crux of the short film.

The 15-minutes long video takes a dig at the judicial system and the cause for increasing crime against women.

The film is scripted and directed by Pranav Ekaa and produced by Dr Mathew Mampra under the banner of Mampra Foundations.

Sunil Sukhada plays the role of B.A Sharma. Director and writer Pranav is the only one to act as Vijay. The film also stars Bhagyalekshmi SB and Parvathy Mohan.

While the cinematography is by Uma Kumarapuram, the editing is handled by Premsaai.

The film is available on both Neestream app and youtube channel.