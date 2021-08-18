Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, Anna Ben movie titled Kaapa

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, and Anna Ben movie has been officially announced. The four most sought-after talents of the Malayalam film industry will be seen together in the senior cinematographer-filmmaker Venu's upcoming directorial venture.

The movie has been titled Kaapa which is said to be an emotional thriller, is based on renowned novelist GR Indugopan's story Shankhumukhi.

A motion poster was launched by Mohanlal and Mammootty on their social media pages. Going by the motion poster teaser, the film is said to be in the backdrop of gang wars in Thiruvananthapuram and is based on Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The project is said to be backed by the FEFKA Writers Union.

The film will thus mark the first onscreen collaboration of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier. Though Manju was a part of Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer, the duo never shared the screen before. On the other hand, Prithviraj had earlier worked with Venu in Mammootty-starrer Munnariyippu and Manju Warrier starred in Venu's directorial debut Daya. Asif Ali had worked with Venu in recently released Malayalam anthology Rachiyamma from Aanum Pennum. For Anna Ben, it is the first collaboration with both her co-stars and director.

The music is by Justin Varghese, editing by Mahesh Narayanan and cinematography by Sanu John Varughese.

The movie, which is a big-budget venture, is expected to start rolling by the end of this year.