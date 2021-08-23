Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' look leaked, goes viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 23, 2021 09:28 AM IST

Salman Khan is shooting in Russia for his upcoming film 'Tiger 3'. The superstar's look from the spy thriller has been leaked and has caused social media to go into a tizzy.

A fanpage on Instagram which goes by the name 'salmanic_aryan' has shared a few stills from the film, featuring the 'Dabangg' star, who is unrecognisable in his get up.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to the fanpage, the pictures are from a car chase sequence that is being shot in the country.

The 55-year-old superstar is seen sporting long reddish brown hair and a beard. He is wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, a red jacket and a headband for the look.

Another set of pictures showed Salman posing with some fans.

The third instalment, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Katrina Kaif. 'Tiger 3' was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19.

'Tiger 3' is the third part of the spy thriller franchise. The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout