The Malayalam cinema industry is paying homage to film producer and culinary expert Noushad who bid adieu to this world on Friday. Actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Aju Varghese, Vinay Fort, director B Unnikrikrishnan, Manju Warrier and producer Anto Joseph expressed their grief on social media.

“My dearest Noushumon has left this world to join his wife Sheeba. They got reunited in heaven within a gap of just a few days. My dearest friend, you rest in peace with your loved one. I am sure Lord Almighty would take care of your daughter Nashwa on earth,” wrote Anto Joseph.

Noushad was the owner of noted restaurant and catering chain ‘Noushad the Big Chef’. He made his entry into the Malayalam cinema industry, producing the critically acclaimed movie Kazhcha directed by Blessy. Interestingly, the award-winning director and the chef had been school and college mates. Noushad then went on to bankroll superhit movies like Chattambinad, Best Actor, Lion, Payyans and Spanish Masala.

Noushad had inherited his flair for cooking from his father who had owned a catering business and restaurant in Thiruvalla. After completing his college education, Noushad went for higher studies in Hotel Management. He was a spirited entrepreneur who came up with unique trends in the catering business. His chain of restaurants ‘Noushad the Big Chef’ is quite popular, with celebrities often frequenting them.

Noushad had been a familiar face on the television too as he had hosted many cooking shows.