Bro Daddy with Pro Mummy: Prithviraj on directing Mallika and Mohanlal

It was indeed the best pic for all Prithviraj fans out there when the actor-director shared a shooting still from his upcoming film Bro Daddy.

The pic had Prithviraj with mom Mallika and superstar Mohanlal and he captioned it as, "Bro Daddy with Pro Mommy!"

Before that Prithviraj also shared a BTS picture from the film’s shoot. In the photo, we can see his mom, Mallika Sukumran, with Mohanlal in a single frame.

Sharing the picture, Prithviraj expressed his happiness to be able to direct the greatest mom in the world with legend Mohanlal. He wrote, “When you get to direct an all time great actor and the greatest ever mom in the same frame! @mohanlal @sukumaranmallika @antonyperumbavoor @brodaddymovie (sic).”

The shooting of Bro Daddy began mid July in Hyderabad. The film is written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal and is touted to be a fun family drama. Meena, Lalu Alex, Soubin Shahir, Kaniha and Murali Gopi are other major casts in the movie.

Antony Perumbavoor is producing the film under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas.