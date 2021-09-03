Alia Bhatt pens emotional message remembering Sidharth Shukla

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2021 07:31 AM IST Updated: September 03, 2021 08:51 AM IST

Television and Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise has not only left everyone in shock, but also created a void that cannot be filled.

Sidharth (40) did a number of television and reality shows and also acted in the popular 2014 film ‘Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania', starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt as the leads.

Alia took to social media and shared a throwback picture with the late actor with an emotional message: "Sid, one of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people I've worked with. Always smiling and always positive! My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans who have loved him so deeply! Rest in peace!"

Varun Dhawan too had shared a picture of Sidharth from the promotion days of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

