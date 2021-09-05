Actor Bala hosts grand wedding reception after getting married to Elizabeth

Actor Bala, after secretly getting married to Dr Elizabeth Udayan hosted a grand wedding receptiono on Sunday.

The event was attended by friends and family.

Bala was spotted in a creme kurta while Elizabeth was seen in a red and golden dress.

Earlier, there were speculations that the actor got secretly married to Elizabeth as pictures of them together surfaced online.

It was on Onam that Bala ad shared a video of him having traditional Kerala Sadhya with Elizabeth and family. In the video, Elizabeth was seen serving food for Bala. Reportedly, the couple was celebrating their first Onam after the wedding.

Sources close to Bala suggests that he wanted the official wedding to be a private ceremony and chose to keep the wedding news with his dear and near ones. But since he promised his fans that he will share the details of his next phase of life, the couple decided to host the reception as a gala affair following the Covid protocols.

At the wedding reception, Bala also adressed the press and stated that after his first failed marriage, he had decided not to get married but Elizabeth had changed his mind. He also shared that both of them knew each other since quite sometime and that Elizabeth had been a piller of support for him during his tough times.

This is actor Bala's second wedding.

Bala was first married to playback singer Amrutha Suresh in 2019. The couple got legally separated in 2016. They have a daughter together named Avantika. Ever since the couple got separated, there have been speculations on Bala's second marriage. However, the actor denied rumors several times earlier.

On the work front, Bala recently wraped up the shoot of Tamil movie Annaatthe starring superstar Rajnikanth in the lead role.