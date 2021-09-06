Vidyut Jammwal engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2021 07:56 AM IST

Bollywood action star best-known for the 'Commando' films and exponent of the Kalaripayattu martial art, Vidyut Jammwal, and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, who's Virat Kohli's stylist and who was once married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapoor, recently visited the Taj Mahal and their pictures together instantly sparked engagement rumours.

Actress Neha Dhupia, who has known Mahtani for long, confirmed the news on her Instagram story. She posted a screenshot of Jammwal and Mehtani posing and holding hands in front of the monument of love. A sparkling ring can be seen on Mahtani's finger. On the image, Dhupia wrote: "Best news ever ... congratulations ... @mevidyutjammwal @nanditamahtani."

Jammwal, who was critically acclaimed for his role in the 2020 action thriller film 'Khuda Haafiz', and Mahtani, who also runs the social network named Playground with actor Dino Morea, have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. The two have never publicly spoken about it. Mahtani has previously been linked with the actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The pair's picture from their recent Agra trip has gone viral on social media. Vidyut at present is busy shooting for the sequel 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II'.

