Mammootty@70: Here's some of the best wishes from Mollywood celebs

It's a big day for all Mammootty fans out there as the megastar is celebrating his 70th birthday. The superstar has been around for five decades in the film industry, starring in several Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English projects.

Mammootty has won three National Film Awards, seven Kerala State Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare South Awards. He was bestowed with the fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri, in 1998. It was just recently that Mammootty celebrated 50 years of his career in cinema on August 6. The actor’s debut film ‘Anubhavangal Palichakal’ was released on this day, back in 1971. Although Mammootty was a junior artist in the film, it was on this day he appeared on the silver screen!

In his career spanning 5 decades, Mammootty has been part of some of the best films the nation has seen and has also earned a godlike stature.

