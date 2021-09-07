Why megastar Mammootty will always be a legend like none other

Mammootty is not just a super star who thrills the audience with his spectacular onscreen performances, but an amazing human being who inspires and motivates the society. He is an epitome of incredible values and morals that one needs to follow in life and career. Even age has failed to catch up with this legendary actor.

Mammootty has always been touted as the perfect hero of the Malayali imagination. He commands respect, yet greets everyone with equal respect and love. It is nothing but his hard work and dedication to his art that has shaped his unique personality.

Consistency and hard work is the key to success in any field. It is no different in the movies too. There are hundreds of actors, directors, writer, singers and composers who have disappeared after shining in just one or two projects. This is where consistency is inevitable. Mammootty is a rare talent who has consistently given spectacular performances.

Stereotyping is the biggest curse of any artist. It is not easy conditioning your mind and body to essay unique and different characters. It takes incredible hard work and commitment for an actor to be able to do that. Sometimes, an actor needs to prepare for months with commitment to essay a role perfectly. Fortunately, Malayalam cinema has a thespian like Mammootty for the young actors to look up to and learn the nuances of acting.

No one is perfect; neither can one excel in all the fields. However, real talent is when one realizes one’s shortcomings and work hard to overcome them. Mammootty is an actor who has proved that he is the one who decides his limits, and no one else. Besides, discipline is an important quality that an artist requires to express them in the most amazing way. An actor’s tool is his body. He can’t exist if his body loses its vitality. Mammootty has been a disciplinarian when it comes to maintaining health and fitness. That is the reason why age has refused to take over this legendary actor’s body, making him a fitness icon.

Having confidence in one’s own talent and abilities is what makes a person exist in his field of activity with his head held high. Mammootty, through his life and movies, teaches the society that one should learn to love oneself and only then you would be able to serve the society with pride.