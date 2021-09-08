Mammootty thanks everyone for the overwhelming birthday wishes

Megastar Mammootty thanked all his well-wishers for their kind words and gestures on the occasion of his 70th birthday on Tuesday.

“Overwhelmed and humbled by all the love today on my birthday! From those who know me personally to those who’ve never met me, you’ve have all sent your love in equal measure,” Mammootty said in a social media post.

“From the CM to countless other leaders. From Sri Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Kamal Hassan to countless actors, technicians and film personalities across industries. Media personalities, Publications, Channels, Pages across the country. Most of all the viewers and film lovers have shared their own celebrations and sent their love in all forms and that has touched me most,” he said.

People from various walks of life including politicians, cultural leaders, who's who of the Mollywood and his fans around the globe had flooded the social media platforms with wishes besides sharing their amusement about the stunning looks of the septuagenarian actor.

All major local dailies came with centre-spread pages paying tribute to the ace actor while television channels aired special programmes to mark his 70th birthday.