Aye Zindagi: Revathi returns to Hindi cinema, Indu Thampy to make Bollywood debut

National Award-winning actress Revathi returns to Hindi cinema with the upcoming film 'Aye Zindagi', whose shoot starts at Mumbai from Sunday, September 12.

Interestingly, Malayalam actress Indu Thampy too will make her Bollywood debut with the film. Indu was last seen in the lead role in the Malayalam film '18 hours'. She was former Miss Kerala.

Talking about she got interested in the film, Revathi said, "When Anirban narrated the story to me, I was moved by his passion and vision for it. Even though it's a heartening story and a feel-good one too, I know it is going to be a challenging one, for a hospital is not an easy location to shoot an entire film."

Set in the backdrop of an organ transplant, the film will have Revathi as the female protagonist, along with the rising star Satyajeet Dubey, who plays the young Vinay Chawla, in an ensemble cast that includes Indu Thampy and acclaimed Gujarati actor Hemant Kher (previously seen in the web series 'Scam 1992'), Shrikant Verma, Sawan Tank and Mahesh Sharma.

The film is written and directed by debutant director Anirban. Talking about the film, Anirban said, "Being a doctor, I get people to share with me their most intimate secrets, hopes and desires, which gives me a unique window into human existence. I have personally lived with this story for many years, and I am excited to bring it to screen with such a talented cast and crew."

He added: "With this true story of loss, love, grief and redemption, I hope the audiences will be able to appreciate the beauty of the human spirit and the life-changing power of ethical organ transplants, where death is not just the end, but also the beginning of a new life."

Bora said: "When we first heard the incredible but true story of real people, upon which the film is based, we knew it deserved to be told on screen not only for its rich and engaging narrative, but also for the sheer beauty of human relationships built around ethical organ donations. Cinema is a powerful medium to reach a large audience, and we believe this story will resonate with the audience as well as bring a fresh perspective on a complex and often misunderstood subject."

'Aye Zindagi' is being produced by Shiladitya Bora's Platoon One Films, which had released the National Award-winning Marathi film 'Picasso' last year.