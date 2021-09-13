After unveiling a suspense teaser, the makers of Tovino Thomas starrer Kaanekkaane released the trailer of the upcoming film.

The trailer opens with a mysterious premise. The over 1-minute long video without giving away anything about the plot hints at a tension-packed film. It seems as if the lives of four people – the characters played by Tovino, Suraj, Shruti and Aishwarya –— are interconnected and their relationship with each other seems to be the crux.

Sharing the trailer, Tovino wrote, "Every life is many layered… and every mind a haven of unmapped mysteries. So glad to share the trailer of our movie Kaanekkaane, coming to you on September 17th on SonyLIV. Here is Kaanekkaane- As You Watch!"

The film which will be directly releasing on the OTT platform Sony Liv is directed by Uyare fame Manu Ashokan and written by Bobby and Sanjay.

The upcoming Malayalam film is produced by TR Shamsudheen under the banner of DreamKatcher. Besides Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shruti Ramachandran, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the upcoming film also stars Prem Prakash, Binu Pappu, Rony David Raj, Alok, Sruthy Jayan, and Dhanya Mary Varghese, among others.