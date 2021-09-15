Not Kareena but Kangana Ranaut to headline period drama 'The Incarnation-Sita'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 15, 2021 10:04 AM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut is set to play the role of Goddess Sita in her forthcoming epic period drama "The Incarnation - Sita", the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and backed by producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio.

"The Incarnation - Sita" has been penned by screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote Ranaut's recent outing "Thalaivii".

Sharma said Ranaut is the apt choice to play the titular character.

The news of Kangana playing Sita comes in at a point when there is a lot of talk about Kareena Kapoor Khan being approached for a similar role. Apparently, Kareena had demanded more money for the role of Sita which the makers were unwilling to pay. It is unclear at the moment whether these projects are similar or not.

"As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut on board our Vfx magnum opus, 'The Incarnation Sita'. Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting and daring... It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect," the producer said in a statement.

Ranaut will next be seen in "Dhaakad" and "Tejas", in which she will play the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. 

