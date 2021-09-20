Don't you have any sense: Samantha shuts down reporter who asked about her divorce rumours

Actress Samantha Akkineni didn't like being questioned about her personal life, when she visited a temple recently. The actress was questioned by a media person about the rumours on her seperation from husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha was reportedly walking towards the temple, surrounded by security guards, when a reporter asked the truth behind these reports.

Agitated, Samantha replied in Telugu: "Gudiki vachanu. Buddhi unda (I have come to a temple. Don't you have any sense?)"

The rumours around trouble in Samantha and Chaitanya's marriage started when she dropped the surname from her Twitter profile and renamed it as 'S'.

However, the couple has been rooting for each other's work on social media with full gusto.

When Chaitanya posted a picture with Aamir Khan from the sets of his debut Hindi film 'Laal Singh Chadha', Samantha reposted it and gave it a shout out.

More recently, she retweeted the trailer of Chaitanya's upcoming film 'Love Story' and called it a winner. Chaitanya too replied to the compliment from his wife and wrote: "Thanks Sam".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya reportedly start dating while shooting for the film Autonagar Surya in 2013 and got married in Goa in 2017.