SIIMA awards: Check out Malayalam winners of 2019 and 2020

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) took place in Hyderabad on Saturday and Sunday night and was indeed a gala affair.

The awards night honoured actors, technicians, and films from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema industries, which made a mark in the years 2019 and 2020.

For Malayalam, it was raining awards for celebs, especially for movies like Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Varane Avashyamund for the 2020. Check out the list below:

Best Director: Mahesh Narayanan (CU Soon)

Best Actor in Leading Role: Prithviraj (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Actress in Leading Role: Shobhana (Varane Avashyamund)

Best Actor in Leading Role (Critics): Kunchacko Boban (Anjaam Paathira)

Best Actress in Leading Role (Critics): Anna Ben (Kappela)

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Johny Antony (Varane Avashyamund)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Sharafudheen (Anjaam Paathira)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Joju George (Halal Love Story)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Gowri Nandha (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Debutant Actor: Dev Mohan (Sufiyum Sujathayum)

Best Debut Actress: Kalyani Priyadarshan (Varane Avashyamund)

Best Debutant Producer: Kadhaas Untold (Kappela)

Best Debut Director: Anoop Sathyan (Varane Avashyamund)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan for 'Mullapoove'

Best Playback Singer (Female): Nithya Mammen for 'Vaathikkalu'

Best Music Director: Jakes Bejoy (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Cinematographer: Sudeep Elamon (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Film: Gold Coin Motion Pictures - Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Meanwhile, the awards for the 2019 calendar year were presented this time. As SIIMA 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the organisers decided to present them along with the year 2020. Lucifer bagged most of the awards for the year 2019. Manju Warrier made history by winning the best actress for both Malayalam and Tamil in 2019. Here's the list:

Best Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery (Jallikattu)

Best Actor in Lead Role: Mohanlal (Lucifer)

Best Actress in Lead Role: Manju Warrier (Lucifer)

Best Actor in Lead Role (Critics): Nivin Pauly

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Basil Joseph (Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Shine Tom Chacko (Ishq)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Roshan Matthew (Moothon)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Saniya Iyappan (Lucifer)

Best Debutant Actress: Anna Ben (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Debut Director: Prithviraj (Lucifer)

Best Debutant Producer: Scube Films (Uyare)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Harisankar KS (Pavizha Mazha)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Prarthana for 'Thaarapadhamaake'

Best Lyric Writer: Vinayak Sasikumar for 'Aaradhika'

Best Film: Aashirvad Cinemas, 'Lucifer'

Life Time Achievement Award : Sheela