Kanavu: The documentary about dream evolving into reality is an inspiration

It's said dreams have no limit. Dream as much as you want and as big as you want. And this was a dream a group of passionate youngsters had within them.

Kanavu – The Dream, the Malayalam short documentary helmed by Nebish Benson, is set in the Northern Part of Kerala, in the district of Wayanad, and revolves around the lives of 3 generations of tribals and their past, present, and future.

The 7-minute long video opens with a tribal song aptly depicting the gist of the documentary. In fact, the documentary focuses on exploring this aspect of telling stories. It's described how the songs talk about anything and everything around them but there is no written text or record of these. This bitter reality makes it all the more important to bring these songs to the limelight and this documentary is an attempt in doing the same.

Produced by Sachu Shanty James, Nebish Benson and Shebin Benson under the banner of Yucel Films, Villains of Winter and MookNayak Pictures, the documentary can be streamed on MookNayak Pictures' YouTube Channel.

The documentary is woven in collaboration with an educational foundation - Kanavu, founded by K J Baby with an aim of raising a generation who are unafraid to dream.

The narrative by Leela Santhosh and Bellan adds an authentic portrayal of the tribal settlements of Wayanad and the makers have captured the essence of the dreams of the people with some beautiful close-up shots.

Jacob Reji has captured the visuals in the documentary along with Abhinav UV. The music and the edits are by Harikrishna Kunnath.