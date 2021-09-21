Shilpa Shetty on life 'after a bad storm' as husband Raj Kundra gets bail

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 21, 2021 10:44 AM IST Updated: September 21, 2021 11:00 AM IST

Minutes after her husband Raj Kundra was granted bail in the pornography case, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty took to her social media to share an insightful thought that "beautiful things can happen after a bad storm."

On her Instagram story, Shilpa shared, "Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm — Roger Lee."

The post from the Hungama 2 actor came minutes after a metropolitan magistrate's court granted bail to Kundra, who was arrested on July 19 in the alleged creation and publishing of pornographic films on mobile applications case. He was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 with certain conditions.

Kundra's associate and co-accused Ryan Thorpe, who was arrested along with him on July 19, was also granted bail by the court in the case.

The 46-year-old businessman is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai under judicial custody and is likely to walk out of the prison on Tuesday.

On the work front, Shilpa will soon be seen making her debut on the talent show India’s Got Talent. Currently, she is judging dance reality show Super Dancer 4.

(With PTI inputs)

