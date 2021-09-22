After 62 days, Raj Kundra reunites with Shilpa Shetty | Watch video

Businessman Raj Kundra, who was released from jail in a pornography case on Tuesday, reunited with his wife Shilpa Shetty. He returned to his home after 62 days.

Raj Kundra arrived at his Juhu bungalow in a black Mercedes car. He walked out of Arthur Road jail, a day after he was granted bail by a magistrate court in pornographic films case in which he was arrested two months ago.

Pictures of Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra walking out of a Mumbai jail are doing the rounds on social media.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale on Monday allowed Kundra’s bail application on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

Recently, Shetty took a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine. The actor said she was very happy to be there. “It was due to the goddesses’ call that I came all the way to pay obeisance to her,” she told PTI while chanting ‘Jai Mata di’ during the journey. Shilpa Shetty is named as one of the witnesses in the case.