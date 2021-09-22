Vysakh's next with Roshan, Indrajith, Anna Ben starts rolling

Published: September 22, 2021 08:22 AM IST Updated: September 22, 2021 11:11 AM IST

After the success of 'Kappela', Roshan Mathew and Anna Ben will share screen space once again. This time the duo will be joined by actor Indrajith Sukumaran as well.

The trio has been roped in for director Vysakh's next film,  'Night Drive'. The director himself announced the film on Wednesday and shared the title poster as well.

Taking to his Facebook page, Vysakh revealed the title of the film. It started rolling at Manorama complex, Aroor, on Wednesday.

He wrote, “Very much excited..! Collaborating with Ann Mega Media after 'Mallu Singh' and my new directorial venture titled as 'Night Drive' starts rolling today. It has been two years since

Mr Abhilash Pilla narrated the script to me and since then I always wanted to do it. Thanks a lot Mr Abhilash for waiting me for such a long time. Thank you so much Mrs Priya Venu and Mrs Neeta Pinto for producing this movie.

A big thanks to Roshan Mathew, Indrajith Sukumaran and Anna Ben for trusting me and joining this project. So much grateful to the entire crew, cast and the technicians and they are my family.

Above all, a heartfelt gratitude towards each one of you.

I am what I am now is only because of your love and support for me. I firmly believe that your trust upon me wouldn't be in vain. 'Night Drive' would be a wonderful treat for all of you.” (sic.)

Vysakh had last directed 2019 movie 'Madhura Raja' starring Mammootty in the lead.

