Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das along with Sushmita Sen-starrer series 'Aarya' have bagged nominations for India as part of 2021 International Emmy Awards, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Thursday.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Serious Men, a satirical drama film based on Manu Joseph's book of the same name.

Apart from him, actor-comedian Vir Das has fetched a nomination in the Comedy category for his special show Vir Das: For India. Sushmita Sen-starrer crime drama web series Aarya has been nominated in the Best Drama Series category.

The winners will be announced at an in-person ceremony in New York on November 22, 2021. There are 44 nominees across 11 categories, spanning a record number of 24 countries.

Talking about the nomination, Sushmita said, "It is surreal to know that 'Aarya' has been recognised globally amongst the Best Drama series in the world and to be nominated at a platform as prestigious as the International Emmy Awards is phenomenal."

She added, "I am overwhelmed with the love and faith viewers across the world have put into our labour of love and want to thank each one from the bottom of my heart for the encouragement."

Last year too, India was well-represented at the International Emmys. The Shefali Shah-led Delhi Crime was the winner in the Best Drama Series category last year.

The International Emmy Awards are a separate event from the main awards -- known as the Primetime Emmy Awards. The International Emmy Awards honour excellence in television programming produced outside the US.

They have been hosted annually by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences since 1973.