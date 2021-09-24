Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' to release on Amazon Prime Video in October

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced that filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming movie "Sardar Udham", starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, will premiere on its platform.

The film is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Set to for debut on Amazon Prime Video in October, the movie has been produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works.

Described as a "heart wrenching story of retribution", "Sardar Udham" showcases the journey of a gallant man who made sure the world never forgets the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919, the streamer said in a statement.

Producer Ronnie Lahiri said "Sardar Udham" showcases and acknowledges the freedom fighter's "patriotism and deep-rooted, selfless love for his motherland".

"Two decades worth of research and understanding has been put by the team to present this untold story. Vicky has worked tirelessly to bring out the real essence of Udham Singh’s myriad emotions throughout his life’s journey.

"We are glad to continue our prolific collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and are thrilled to share this historical epic story with a global audience," he added.

"Sardar Udham" also stars "October" actor Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar.