Kerala State Film Awards 2020: Veteran actor Suhasini to head the jury

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 28, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Actor Suhasini

Noted actor and director Suhasini will head the jury to select the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards for 2020.

Two sub-committees have also been formed to carry out the preliminary selections. These panels are led by Kannada film director P Sheshadri and Malayalam filmmaker Bhadran.

Both Sheshadri and Bhadran will be part of the jury which chooses the final award winners. The other jury members are cinematographer C K Muraleedharan, composer Mohan Sithara, sound designer Harikumar Madhavan Nair and critic and scenarist N Sasidharan.

Eighty movies are competing for the honours in various categories, of which four are children’s films.

Meanwhile, the jury screenings started on Tuesday.

