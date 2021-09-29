Writer Shahi Kabir turns director with 'Ila Veezha Poonchira'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 29, 2021 08:12 AM IST

Screenwriter Shahi Kabir, who penned Malayalam films Joseph and Nayattu, is all set to don a director's hat. Shahi Kabir is turning a director with the upcoming film Ila Veezha Poonchira.

Soubin Shahir is said to play the lead with Sudhi Koppa playing a pivotal role. More details on the cast and crew are awaited. The film was officially launched with a customary pooja function.

Scripted by Nidhish G and Shaji Maarad, Ila Veezha Poonchira will be shot by Manesh Madhavan, who earlier helmed the cinematography for Joseph.

The film is jointly produced by Anwar Rasheed's banner Plan T Films and Kadhaas Media Limited. The last production of Kadhaas Media Limited was the Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben and Sreenath Bhasi starrer, Kappela which fetched accolades from all corners.

