Samantha confirms separation with Naga Chaitanya

It's official. South Indian stars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have confirmed their separation. Bringing an end to weeks-long rumours, Samantha shared a note with her followers on Instagram confirming her decision to move out of the wedlock.

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” she wrote in her post.

Rumours have been rife about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce for quite some time. It all started when she changed her name on social media platforms from Samantha Akkineni to simply ‘S’.

Earlier on Saturday, Samantha had shared a post on what she thinks in moments of despair. "When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it – always." She shared it with the hashtag #MYMOMMASAID.

Two weeks ago, Samantha had slammed a reporter who asked her about the rumours of her divorce when she visited a temple. Samantha was reportedly walking towards the temple, surrounded by security guards, when a reporter asked the truth behind these reports.

Agitated, Samantha replied in Telugu: "Gudiki vachanu. Buddhi unda (I have come to a temple. Don't you have any sense?)"

Samantha and Naga got engaged in a ceremony in Hyderabad in January 2017. They got married in Goa as per traditional Hindu customs on October 6, 2017 and then by Christian customs the next day.