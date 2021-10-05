Actor Lijomol gets married | Pics

Actor Lijomol Jose has got married. The Maheshinte Prathikaram actor tied the knot with Wayanad native Arun.

The couple got married at a private ceremony attended by close relatives and friends. Lijomol hails from Idukki.

After her much noticed debut in the Fahadh Faasil-starrer, Maheshinte Prathikaram, Lijomol earned praises for her performance in Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan.

Her other films include Honeybee 2.5, Street Lights and Tamil flick Sivappu Manchal Pachai. Her latest film is Theethum Nandrum.