Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' first single by SPB releases

A peppy number, sung by late legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, which is the first single from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth-starrer, "Annatthe" was released on Monday. The film is set for release on Diwali.

Sun Pictures, the production house, released the video and tweeted "Annaatthe Annaatthe - The first single from Annaatthe is here."

While D Imman is the music composer, lyrics are by Viveka and the film, set for release on November 4, is directed by ace filmaker Siva. The song is sung by Balasubrahmanyam who died last year due to COVID-19.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth paid tributes to SPB, saying the singer would continue to live by his sweet voice.

For 45 years, "SPB lived as my voice," he said.

During the recording of the song, which was released today, he never thought that this would be the final one to be sung by the celebrated singer for him, Rajinikanth said.