Condolences pour in on Twitter for veteran actor Nedumudi Venu

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 11, 2021 02:24 PM IST

Veteran actor Nedumudi Venu, who acted in more than 500 films and won three national awards, passed away on Monday.

Although the actor is known popularly by his stage name Nedumudi Venu, his official name is K. Venu Gopal.

Before entering the film industry, Nedumudi Venu worked as a journalist in a newspaper and as a teacher in a tutorial institute.

Nedumudi had made a promising debut as a director, with 'Pooram' way back in 1989. He had also written the script for the film. Nedumudi did not direct a film after that, though he did write stories for films like 'Oru Kadankatha Pole', 'Theertham' and 'Sruthi'.

Apart from being involved with theatre and music, Nedumudi was a talented Mridangam player also.

Nedumudi Venu have been part of 5 Kollywood movies which includes Kamal Hasan's Indian and Vikram's Anniyan.

Members of the film industry, politicians and eminent people from all walks of life have expressed their grief on Twitter. Here are a few:

