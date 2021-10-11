Sharing birthday with Big B, Nivin Pauly thanks legend for inspiring him

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 11, 2021 01:34 PM IST

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly turned a year older on Monday. 

Big B has turned 79 and has been in the industry for more than five decades. And Nivin Pauly is elated to share his birthday with Big B.

Nivin Pauly has shared an unseen picture of him with Amitabh Bachchan. While sharing the picture Nivin thanked the legend for inspiring millions like him. 

On his birthday, Amitabh Bachchan treated fans to new pictures of himself. He wrote, "walking into the 80th (sic)," along with the post.

While the actor's family is preparing for his birthday celebration, his co-stars and friends from the film industry have taken to social media to wish him on his special day.

On the other hand, Mollywood stars too took to social media pages to wish Nivin Pauly. Dulquer Salmaan shared a selfie with Nivin to wish his Bangalore Days co-star on his birthday. 

Tovino Thomas has also wished Nivin Pauly on his 37th birthday.

Manju Warrier has penned a sweet note for Nivin on Instagram. She wrote, "Have the happiest of birthdays my dear @nivinpaulyactor !!! Lots of love to you." 

