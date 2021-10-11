Shaakuntalam producer comes out in support of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, claims actress 'was planning to start a family'

Ever since, Telugu stars Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation, the duo have been making headlines. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu issued a statement calling out haters for making false claims about her split with husband Naga Chaitanya.

Now, Shaakuntalam producer Neelima Guna has come out in Samantha’s support.

Neelima told The News Minute that Samantha was planning to have a child and had requested the makers of Shaakuntalam to arrange her schedule in a way so she could wrap the film as soon as possible.

“Last year itself, when my father director Gunasekhar garu and I approached Samantha for Shaakuntalam, she loved the story and was very excited by it, but she told us that if she were to accept the role, the shooting should be completed by maximum July/August this year.”

Neelima added, “She informed me that she was planning to start a family and that she wants to become a mother and that it would be her priority. She was a little apprehensive since period films take a lot of time, but we told her that due to the pre-production and proper planning that we have done, we would be able to accomplish the entire shoot within the time period and there would be no tensions whatsoever.”

“As soon as she heard that, she was very happy and on board this. She told me that this would be her last film and that after this, she wants to take a long break and have children, plan her family. Through the schedules also, we never took a break since we wanted to accommodate this request from her side,” she concluded.

Back in 2018, Samantha opened up about having a baby with Naga Chaitanya. She said that when she has a baby, her top focus will be on her child. She said that she and Chay have decided the timeline for when they will have a baby.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are heading for divorce, ending four years of their marriage. The actress refused to take Rs 200 crore alimony from Naga Chaitanya and his family.