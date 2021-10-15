Annaatthe teaser: Rajinikanth back with his Thalaivar swag

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 15, 2021 08:02 AM IST

The much-awaited teaser of Annaatthe was released on Thursday, on the ocssion of Dussehra festival. 

The teaser introduces Palsamy, played by Rajinikanth, who seems to be on some mission.

Then Rajinikanth is heard saying, “So far you had only seen the good side of a villager. Now you will see his wrath.” And we get to see his swag avatar once again.

Though the teaser doesn’t reveal anything about the film’s plot, it seems to be yet another vintage Rajinikanth film.

Directed by Siva, D Imman has scored the music for 'Annaatthe', and the film is produced by Sun Pictures.

Annaatthe will open in cinemas on November 4. 

