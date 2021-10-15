Aryan Khan receives money order worth Rs 4,500 from home, video calls SRK & Gauri from jail

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, who is currently lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, has received a money order worth Rs 4,500 from his home.

He can use this money to order food and other items from the canteen at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. This is the maximum amount of money that can be sent to someone in jail.

Meanwhile, he also spoke with his parents via video conference on Friday.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, every prisoner in the jail is allowed to speak to his/her family through video call twice a week.

According to sources, Aryan Khan was provided a mobile phone by jail authorities from which the video call was made. Aryan and his parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, spoke in detail about what has been happening in the prison where he is lodged.

Aryan Khan is, so far, wearing clothes sent to him from home, but is only allowed to eat the food provided at jail.

Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the high-profile raids on a Mumbai cruise ship, has been staying in the jail for a week now.

After Thursday's hearing on his bail plea, the Mumbai sessions court issued an order saying that Aryan will have to stay in jail at least till October 20.