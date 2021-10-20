Star kid Meenakshi Dileep shares birthday pic of little sister Mahalakshmi

Actor Dileep's daughter Mahalakshmi turned a year older and the little one had a gala celebration with family.

Dileep's eldest daughter Meenakshi shared a pic with the little one from the celebration. In the pic, one can see Meenakshi holding the toddler.

A day before, Mahalakshmi made her first step into the world of letters and Dileep had shared pictures from the ceremony.

Mahalakshmi took part in the ‘Vidyāraṃbhaṃ’ ceremony in the presence of her parents Dileep and Kavya Madhavan and her elder sister Meenakshi at the Avanamcode Saraswathi temple in Aluva.

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan's daughter was born in October 2018. However, the couple introduced their daughter a year later when she turned one.

This is Dileep's second marriage. The actor tied the knot with Kavya Madhavan in 2016 after he parted ways from his first wife, actress Manju Warrier. The duo ended their 17 years of marriage in 2015. Dileep’s daughter Meenakshi from the previous marriage is currently living with the actor.