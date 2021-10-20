Meghana Raj shares breathtaking pics, turns into a queen for photoshoot

Actress Meghana Raj is back to work mode. After announcing her comeback film, she shared her latest photoshoot done to honour her late husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Taking to Instagram, Meghana shared the photos that show Meghana dressed as a queen, who is painting the portrait of her man - Chiranjeevi Sarja.

She also shared a video from the photoshoot. Some netizens also commented of how she reminded of Devasena from SS Rajamouli's Baahubali played by Anushka Shetty.

Chiranjeevi's second birth anniversary was observed on October 17 by his friends and family members.

On Chiranjeevi Sarja's second birth anniversary, Meghana Raj announced her comeback film. Directed by newcomer Vishal, the untitled film will be produced by her friend, Pannaga Bharana.