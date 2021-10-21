Amazon Prime Video unveiled an intriguing trailer of its anticipated horror-thriller movie Dybbuk - The Curse is Real.

Jointly produced by T-series and Panorama Studios, the upcoming Amazon Original Movie Dybbuk is directed by Jay K and is the official remake of blockbuster Malayalam film - Ezra. With Emraan Hashmi coming back to his favourite genre, he will be seen headlining the film along with Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in key roles.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Mauritius, the film chronicles the horrifying incidents that take place on the cursed island. The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of a couple who gets entangled in this quandary, when the wife brings home an antique Jewish Box, that turns out to be a Dybbuk box!

“Dybbuk will mark my first digital feature film, and I am extremely excited to have taken this journey with my favourite genre and with Amazon Prime Video as the streaming partner,” Emraan Hashmi said, “The film is well-crafted and has quite a few jump-scares with a great storyline. We are bringing this film to our audiences at a time when the scarefest will be in full swing owing to Halloween, and I can’t wait for audiences to enjoy Dybbuk and make it a part of their watchlist for the season.”

Dybbuk is all set to premiere on Prime Video on 29th October, across 240 countries and territories worldwide.