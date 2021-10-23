Vani Vishwanath makes a comeback alongside Baburaj in a crime thriller

Yesteryear actress Vani Vishwanath is all set to make a comeback after a long break of almost seven years. Interestingly, she will be starring opposite her husband and actor Baburaj. The title launch of the movie in which the duo will be playing the lead roles was held in Thiruvananthapuram. The movie, a crime thriller, has been named ‘The Criminal Lawyer’.

The movie helmed by debutant Jithin Jithu is penned by Umesh S Mohan. The film is bankrolled under the banner of Third Eye Media Makers. Lots of celebrities had attended the title launching event to wish the couple.

“I feel happy that I would be meeting the Malayali audience again. I am even more excited that I would be making a comeback, playing an amazing role. Everyone has been asking me whether I was waiting for such a character. It is not like that. I stayed away from films for some personal reasons. It is fate that I received a great character when I wished to comeback,” said Vani.

The actress said that she is an avid fan of crime thrillers. She added that she really liked the thread of the movie. “Baburaj’s character too is interesting. The audience would surely enjoy this character too just like they had appreciated his roles in Salt n Pepper and Joji,” Vani noted.

“The encouragement and support that the audience had given me after Mannar Mathai Speaking were incredible. I hope that the audience continues to support me. I am someone who drew applauds for playing some unrealistic roles in an industry that is known for portraying realistic characters and plots. I request you to continue that support and love,” said Vani.

Vani Vishwanath has acted in more than 100 movies in languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. She received the Kerala state award for best supporting actress for her incredible performance in the movie Susanna (2000). Vani’s performance in blockbusters like Mannar Mathai Speaking, Independence and The King has grabbed attention. It was in 2002 that Vani Vishwanath and Baburaj had tied the knot. The couple has two kids –Archa and Adri.

The actress has been active in politics since 2017. She was last seen in Mannar Mathai Speaking 2 that was released in 2014.