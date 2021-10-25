Thallumaala: First-look poster of Tovino Thomas' next out

"Thallumaala is as vibrant and dinchak as this first look poster," wrote actor Tovino Thomas releasing the first look poster of his upcoming movie Thallumaala and we can't agree more.

The caricature sketch features Tovino in a colourful outfit. One cannot see his face but behind him, a drawing of a girl can be spotted.

“As much as I would have wanted to say more about the movie, want this whistle-worthy insane entertainer to be experienced by all of you on the big screens,” he added in his post.

Directed by Khalid Rahman, the film will see Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead.

Thallumaala is being produced by Ashiq Usman. Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza are the writers. Jimshi Khalid is the cinematographer. Vishnu Vijay is the music director.

The film's shooting commenced recently with a customary pooja function.

The film sees Khalid Rahman back in the directing chair after last year’s Love starring Shine Tom Chacko and Rajisha Vijayan.