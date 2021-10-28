From Bunty Aur Babli 2 to Shamshera: Prime Video to stream movies from Yash Raj Films

Prime Video India announced an exclusive licensing deal with India’s biggest production house Yash Raj Films (YRF). As part of this deal, Prime Video will have exclusive global streaming rights to the banner's four most-anticipated titles.

Prime Video will stream these titles just four weeks after their theatrical release.

The high-octane content slate includes films like heist comedy 'Bunty Aur Babli-2' starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and the gorgeous debutant Sharvari; Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s mega-action entertainer 'Shamshera'; historical action spectacle 'Prithviraj' based on the life of fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood; Ranveer Singh’s big-ticket family entertainer with a powerful social message 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

The deal further strengthens the long-standing and ever-growing relationship between Prime Video and Yash Raj Films, with the former already housing some of the YRF classics—including Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Silsila, Chandni, Dil To Pagal Hai, and many more. And recently, the worldwide digital premieres of titles such as Thugs of Hindostan, War, Mardaani, and more have garnered much appreciation and love from the audiences. These big YRF titles will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue.

The streaming service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.