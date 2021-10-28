Minnal Murali trailer: Superhero born from a lightning

"After that lightning issue, have you had any issues..," asks a doctor and in the trailer of Minnal Murali, that was released on Thursday, we are soon taken into the world of an ordinary guy Jaison who turns out to be the superhero named Minnal Murali. The over 2-minute video shows how he acquired special powers after being struck by lightning.

Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali will see Tovino playing the role of the fastest man alive on Earth.

Minnal Murali features Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Baiju Santhosh and Bijukuttan in important roles.

The superhero film will premiere on Netflix on December 24 in multiple languages.

The film is produced by Sophia Paul, under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.