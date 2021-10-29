Mammootty takes a stroll on the streets of Budapest, gears up for 'Agent' shoot

Mammootty has been roped in to play a crucial role in Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film, Agent.

The megastar has now joined the film's team in Budapest, Hungary. He took to his Instagram stories to share some videos from Budapest. In one of the videos, he can be seen taking a photo on his phone.

Wearing a black jacket, he was spotted with matching black shades as well.

Agent is touted as Akhil Akkineni's espionage-thriller, which is being directed by Surender Reddy. Akhil is to appear as a spy agent while Mammootty plays a military officer.

Telugu's star producer Anil Sunkara is the producer for this upcoming thriller. It is reported that the makers initially considered Mohanlal to play the role of the military officer. But, as things did not go as planned, Mammootty came on board to play this significant role.

Mammootty seems to be pleased with the role and hence is excited to play the officer in 'Agent'.

Akhil Akkineni, on the other hand, has got a super hit response for his recently released 'Most Eligible Bachelor', which stars Pooja Hegde as his love interest. He seems to be buoyed by the blockbuster hit and is apparently working on his next, as he needs to prep up for intense action sequences for 'Agent'.