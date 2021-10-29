Shah Rukh Khan meets legal team after Aryan Khan's bail

In a rare gesture, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan came out to greet his entire legal team which ensured bail for his son Aryan Khan, who has been away from home in detention and custody since the past 27 days, here on Thursday.

Sporting a casual white T-shirt and dark trousers, Khan met his battery of lawyers led by eminent lawyer Satish Maneshinde and his legal army which toiled since October 2 and finally ensured Aryan got bail.

A relaxed Maneshinde -- who said "God is Great" after the court verdict this evening -- shared the pix of the unusual meeting, but declined to elaborate.

It is also not known what exactly the beaming King Khan -- who has maintained a dignified silence right from Day One -- discussed with them, but all the legal eagles were happily smiling, laughing and apparently thrilled by the encounter with the actor in flesh-and-blood.

Bollywood comes out in full support

Soon after Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday, members of the fraternity took to social media to lend their support to Aryan and rejoiced at the serving of justice by the court.

Director Sanjay Gupta was the first to share his thoughts as he tweeted, "I'm very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change!!! God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan."

Ranvir Shorey followed by tweeting, "Der hai, andher nahi. #justice."

'Scam 1992' director Hansal Mehta took a dig at NCB as he posted, "I want to have a blast tonight!"

Sonu Sood wrote in Hindi, "When time serves justice, it doesn't call for witnesses."

Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his unconventional and witty remarks, said, "So if it just took Mukul Rohatgi's argument to get bail for Aryan, does it mean his earlier lawyers were so incompetent that he had to spend so many days in jail needlessly?"

Actor R. Madhavan tweeted, "Thank God. As a father I am So relieved. May all good and positive things happen."

Mika Singh also shared his feelings as he tweeted, "Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I'm so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk 'Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi'. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family."

Aryan Khan had been detained on October 2 from a cruise ship in Mumbai when a team of Narcotics Control Bureau boarded the cruise disguised as attendees to a high profile rave party.