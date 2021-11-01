Puneeth Rajkumar and Chiranjeevi Sarja taught us to live in the present: Meghana Raj

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 01, 2021 10:37 AM IST

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar's death news has come as a shock for many. And for someone like Meghana Raj, who lost her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja last year, is all the more saddening.

Taking to her Instagram story, Meghana Raj shared a fan-made photo featuring late actors, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Puneeth Rajkumar. The photo caption reads that the two actors are the "two gems of the Sandalwood." Meghana further wrote, "They have taught us how important the present is (sic)."

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Puneeth Rajkumar are two stars who belonged to big filmy families of Sandalwood and had a huge fan following across Karnataka. Both actors suffered heart attacks and passed away at a young age.

The pic shared by Meghana Raj on her Instagram story

Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on June 7, 2020. He was 39. Chiranjeevi is survived by his wife, Meghana Raj, and his son, Raayan Raj Sarja.

Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a massive heart attack on October 29, 2021. He was 46. Puneeth is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and two daughters, Drithi and Vandhitha.

