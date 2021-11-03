Kristen Stewart gets engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer, says 'we're marrying'

Actress Kristen Stewart, on Tuesday, revealed that she is engaged to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer. Kristen and Dylan have been dating for two years. The actress made the revelation during her appearance on The Howard Stern show.

During the interview, she announced her engagement and stated that a wedding is in the works.

The couple had met eight years ago but had reconnected after six years. The Twilight actress said, “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it."

On the radio show, Kristen could be heard saying, “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening."

The actress also addressed that who was proposing was a point of confusion in their relationship. “I wasn’t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who’s going to fulfill what weird f@#*%#@ gender role thing. We don’t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was so cute."

Dylan is a writer and an actor. 'Moxie', 'Rock Bottom', and 'Miss 2059' are among her most well-known films.

Earlier, Kristen Stewart had dated supermodel Stella Maxwell and actor Robert Pattinson.

On the work front, Kristen will be next seen in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, were she will play Princess Diana.