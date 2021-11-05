Director Jean-Paul Lal, aka Lal Jr, has roped in Tovino Thomas for his next. Cinematographer Alby Anthony confirmed the same by sharing a photo with Tovino, Jean Paul and other team members on his Instagram handle.

Alby has worked with Tovino as a cinematographer in his previous film Kaanekkane which was directed by Manu Ashokan under the brilliant script of Bobby and Sanjay.

Other cast details regarding the project is awaited.

Reportedly, the upcoming film by Lal Jr. is said to be a feel-good commercial entertainer.

Lal Jr.'s last outing was Tsunami which was co-directed by his own father Lal. Before that he directed Driving license starring Prithviraj and Suraj in the lead.

Tovino is currently shooting for Thallumala directed by Khalid Rahman.