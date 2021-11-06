Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul make relationship public

On actress Athiya Shetty's 29th birthday, cricketer KL Rahul made their relationship Instagram official with a loved-up post.

Rahul shared two pictures posing with Athiya. In the image, the two are seen making a goofy face while in the second photo they are smiling at the camera.

"Happy birthday my (love emoji) @athiyashetty," Rahul captioned the pictures, which currently has 1.9 million likes.

Athiya and Rahul have often been spotted together. However they have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

The post comes after Rahul guided Team India to an emphatic win over Scotland in the Group 2 Super 12 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Interestingly, Athiya was present at the stadium cheering for Rahul and Team India during the match against Scotland. As Rahul scored his fifty, the camera panned towards the stands where Athiya was seen clapping alongside Rohit Sharma’s Wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

Earlier this year, a report in Hindustan Times claimed that KL Rahul listed Athiya as his partner before leaving for the World Test Championship Final in England and communicated the same to the BCCI.

Speaking about her work, Athiya was last seen on screen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.