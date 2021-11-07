Mohanlal-starrer 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' sold for over Rs 90 crore

Thrissur: Did 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' sell for a record amount? Indications are that the movie was sold to Amazon Prime for an amount between Rs 90 crore and Rs 100 crore.

Though the deal has not been made public, the amount, if true, would be the highest deal with an OTT (over-the-top) platform in the country.

The Mohanlal-starrer "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: The Lion of Arabian Sea)" was produced at a cost close to Rs 90 crore. The profit from the sale of satellite rights belongs to the producer.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor has reached an understanding to sell three more films, with Mohanlal in the lead, to OTT platforms. While 'Bro Daddy' and '12th Man' would be released on Hotstar, a deal on the yet-to-be-named third movie has not been signed. All three have completed production works.

Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' said that the movie was originally planned for three additional screenings apart from the four regular shows in each theatre. The plan, however, would not be possible in the present Covid-19 situation, and hence there was no alternative other than to release it on OTT to get back the investment.

Meanwhile, president of theatre owners' association, FEUOK, refused further comments on the issue. The decision to release 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' on OTT had pitted Antony Perumbavoor against theatre owners.