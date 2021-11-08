'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to release in India on Dec 17

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 08, 2021 03:07 PM IST

Actor Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to hit the Indian big screen on December 17.

The film will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Holland's version of Peter Parker made its debut in Captain America: Civil War and went on to feature in two solo movies and two 'Avengers' films.

The poster of the film was unveiled on Monday. It shares a glimpse of William Dafoe's Green Goblin in the background. Meanwhile, Dr. Otto Octavius also known as Doc Ock's mechanical arms, Electro's lighting, and sand from Sandman can also be seen.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is releasing Spiderman: No Way Home in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

