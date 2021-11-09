Aaha trailer: Indrajith Sukumaran's film is all about the war within

After much wait the Malayalam film Aaha is all set for a theatrical release. The film starring Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead will hit the screens on November 19 and ahead of it, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

The over two-minute video introduces Indrajith's character in the present times. He is shown as living alone and has abandoned his love for sports. Seems like the demise of his wife Mary, played by Santhy Balachandran, has taken a toll on his life. But soon he decides to coach a group of youngsters headed by Amith Chakalakkal’s character.

Apart from the sport of tug of war, the trailer also portrays each character going through inner turmoil which turns out to be a war within themselves.

We also get a glimpse of actors Manoj K Jayan and Ashwin Kumar who seem to be playing pivotal roles in the film.

Based on the champion tug-of-war team of Aaha Neeloor, Aaha will mark the directorial debut of editor Bibin Paul Samuel. Written by Tobit Chirayath, the film’s music is by Sayanora Philip.

Prem Abraham is producing the film under the banner of Zsazsa productions.