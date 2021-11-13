Here’s what happened in the two hours that made Antony and Mohanlal change their decision about Marakkar

In a major plot twist, the makers of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, one of the most talked about movies of the year, has finally decided to release it in theatres. All it took was two hours for producer Antony Perumbavoor and lead actor Mohanlal to change their previous decision to release the mega budget movie via OTT. Before flying to Kolkata for the filming of his next movie, Priyadarshan called the duo and said, “Before making the final decision, both of you should watch it in theatre.”

Mohanlal, his wife Suchitra and Antony reached the preview theatre owned by yester year actress Lisy, in Chennai. Interestingly, the three of them were watching a movie’s preview together after so many years. They watched the mesmerizing special effects and the splendid scenes that depict the naval battles with awe. In the last ten minutes of the climax, they were overcome by emotion that none of them even looked at each other. They couldn’t speak when the lights were switched on after the movie got over. Suchitra’s eyes were welled up. Antony too wiped his face. As soon as they got out of the theatre, Mohanlal asked Antony, “What should we do?”

Antony replied that he was willing to bear the losses. Mohanlal then enquired about the loss that he has to suffer if the movie is released in theatres. Antony said firmly that they have to bear them, however severe the loss is.

Mohanlal called Priyadarshan and said that they had nothing more to say and that they would take a decision soon.

The next moment, Antony called the veteran film maker. He hasn’t spoken with such emotional intensity until then.

“Sir, I am not bothered whether it brings profit or loss. But, I promise you that this movie will be exhibited in the theatres,” Antony said with determination.

Priyadarshan, however, told them to take a decision only after thinking about it.

“My only concern is whether the losses would be bearable. I am ready for any compromise or concession to release the movie in the theatres. I am willing to hold talks with anyone,” Antony told the film maker.

Priyadarshan had spoken emotionally about how he had decided to hold Antony closer when the latter decided to sell the movie to the OTT. Those words had touched the ace producer. Antony said that it was a great honor that someone like Priyadarshan spoke like that about him.

Antony and Priyadarshan’s conversation lasted barely a minute. The producer said that Priyadarshan had given him a lot and promised to do anything to make his wish come true.

Suchitra too spoke to the director from Mohanlal’s phone. Even though she is an ardent fan of her husband’s movies, her responses are always minimal and gentle. However, the mother in Suchitra was impressed by the spectacular role that Priyadarshan had given to her son Pranav. She could see a different person on screen, unlike the roles that Pranav had done until now. Suchitra had spoken, not as an audience, but as a devoted wife and a loving mother.

Antony switched off the phone while traveling back to the hotel. He had been constantly speaking with the OTT people and with the theatre owners’ association too. Soon, Antony and Mohanlal called Priyadarshan and confirmed that they have decided to release the mega movie in theatres.

Priyadarshan was so overwhelmed with joy that he couldn’t hold back his tears. They spoke to each other lots of times to discuss the rest. The next day, Manorama broke the news exclusively to its readers! Two days later, Antony and Mohanlal formally announced that Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham would be released worldwide in theatres on December 2.