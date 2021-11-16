Lakshmi Manchu has announced her Malayalam debut with Mohanlal. Lakshmi is all set to share the screen with Mohanlal in his upcoming movie titled Monster.

The Gundello Godari actress, who has even commenced shooting for Monster in Kochi, seems excited about her Malayalam debut. The actress mentions her role as challenging, as she also hints at "the various shades" of her role in Monster.

Sharing Mohanlal's poster from Monster, the actress wrote, "The cat is finally out of the bag!! New Language, New Genre!!! Super duper excited to be shooting My first Malayalam film with the one and only!! Cannot wait to showcase what we've got in store for you. Having the best time shooting this film Mohanlal".

The movie Monster is being directed by Vysakh, which is being produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

The makers commenced the shooting on November 10, and are to complete the current shooting schedule soon. On the occasion of its launch, Mohanlal shared the first look poster.

Mohanlal is shownin a turban-clad look in the poster as he will be playing the role of Lucky Singh in the movie. Lakshmi would feature in an important role in the Vysakh directorial, which is slated to hit the screens in early 2022.

Lakshmi was last seen in Netflix's original anthology series Pitta Kathalu. Earlier, Lakshmi had drawn attention for the movies Ananganaga Oka Dheerudu, Gundello Godari, Chandamama Kathalu, and more.